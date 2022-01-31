Buttigieg Touts Biden Admin First Year — ‘Was Extraordinary’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg praised President Joe Biden’s administration’s first year in the White House.

According to Buttigieg, the first year “was extraordinary” for the administration. He cited being able to deliver on getting Americans vaccinated, sending everyone money, and “creating jobs like never seen before.”

“Well, I think the overall focus of this administration is to deliver for Americans,” Buttigieg advised. “And, you know, the first year was extraordinary while facing extraordinary challenges on delivering things like getting shots into arms, getting checks into pockets, creating jobs — never seen before for any president in their first year. But we know wave long way to go, and I can’t think of a more basic example of how government needs to deliver for Americans than transportation, right? Just making it possible to get to where you need to go. And so, I view our responsibilities as fitting into every part of the Biden administration’s priorities.”

He continued, “You look at safety. … You look at equity and why we need to create economic opportunity to transportation in an equitable fashion. You look at climate. You know, transportation is the single biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, which means that it can be one of the biggest places to find solutions, and we’re working to do that. You look at economic strength — job creation for the future, getting America ready for competing with the rest of the world — notably China, which requires good infrastructure. All of these things fit in transportation. It is not always the flashiest topic, but I view it as a central piece of what the president, the vice president, and the whole administration are trying to get done.”

