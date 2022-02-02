Mark Cuban: ‘All the Research Says’ that Vaccine Mandates Work

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that research suggested COVID vaccine mandates work to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Cuban said, “You know, all the research says that mandates work. In a perfect world, you just want to leave it up to employee choice, but this is a contagious disease, and we have to take responsibility. I have to take responsibility for thousands of people. And you can’t just ignore it and hope it works its way out. So I’ve been a proponent of mandates. In my companies, you’re required to be vaccinated. Should the government do the same for major employers? I go back and forth, honestly. I don’t have a good answer for you. But I think it’s the right thing to do.”

He continued, “I think, you know, you just can’t ever dismiss the fact that not only is it a contagious disease, but there are what, 17, 20 million people in this country who either are cancer survivors or continue to be immunocompromised for a variety of reasons. So we have take steps to protect them as well. You can’t just tell them don’t ever go outside. Like at the Mavericks games, we have a special section just for immunocompromised fans so that they don’t have to walk through the crowds. They have special suites that we have special protection setup for.”

Cuban added, “Again, all the research says mandates work, but it’s very difficult to do that on a national basis from the government. But on the other hand, private companies can take a lot of steps to make things better. And you know, that’s what we have tried to do.”

