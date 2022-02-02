Mika Brzezinski on Whoopi Goldberg: ‘This Cancel Culture Is Getting so Out of Hand’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday reacted to Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from “The View” over her controversial remarks regarding the Holocaust.

Monday, Goldberg claimed on her show that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” a comment she later apologized for.

Brzezinski lamented that cancel culture has gotten “so out of hand” and suggested Goldberg’s suspension “seems more about something else.”

“Whoopi Goldberg — everyone knows Whoopi Goldberg. She’s been on TV for decades. She’s been putting herself out there for decades. If you don’t know her heart, then you haven’t been watching. And so that’s why the two-week suspension, to me, seems more about something else and something that maybe we need to start putting behind us, which is this unbelievable need to punish and judge people when they’ve made a mistake,” Brzezinski outlined.

“It is the worst thing that can happen in a career,” she added. “And so, I really feel like, especially at ‘The View,’ where their show is based on arguments, it’s based on debates, it’s based on making moments, and they’re pushed to do that. And I hope that there is some learning for everybody on the show in terms of grace, in terms of forgiveness, in terms of more of a space of kindness. I know that may not make as many ratings, but, you know, this is something that is just going to, like, start getting ridiculous. I mean, if Whoopi Goldberg is canceled, that would be the end. I mean, that would be the end of this all. This cancel culture is getting so out of hand. There are so many positives, Joe, that could happen out of this mistake, and instead, I feel like it’s headed in the wrong direction.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent