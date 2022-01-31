Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Holocaust Comments: ‘I’m Sorry for the Hurt I Have Caused’

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the Disney-owned ABC daytime talk show The View, apologized on Monday in response to the widespread backlash that ensued over her comments about the Holocaust in which she said the extermination of millions of Jews by the Nazis “wasn’t about race.”

During Monday’s show of The View, Goldberg said the Holocaust was not specifically about race but about man’s inhumanity to others.

“The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, because black, white, Jews … everybody eats each other,” she said.

After significant backlash, Goldberg apologized in a statement released on Twitter.

On today’s show, I said the Holocaust “is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.“ I should’ve said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, “ The Holocaust was about the Nazis systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – Who they deemed to be an inferior race.“ I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.

Goldberg was condemned by a slew of media personalities, both right and left, from Will & Grace star Debra Messing to the Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel.

“You deeply hurt &offended me. By minimizing the horror of the Holocaust, the systematic annihilating of 6 MILLION Jews-which by the way IS a race-an attempted GENOCIDE to white on white crime? You “All Lives Matter,” -ed us. Devastating & dangerous,” tweeted Debra Messing.