GOP Rep. Malliotakis: Bill de Blasio Running for Congress ‘the Last Thing We Need’

Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) on Friday weighed in on a potential congressional bid from former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio is reportedly considering a run against former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) for Malliotakis’ seat in a redrawn district.

Malliotakis told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that “the last thing we need is Mayor de Blasio in Washington.”

“Look, if we know anything from the Democrats, it’s that if they can’t win by the rules, they’re going to change the rules,” Malliotakis declared. “And this is an attempt to silence those that I represent because I am the only Republican voice in Washington from our city that serves as a counterbalance to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler. And the good news is that we can still win this district. I won it when I did run against Mayor de Blasio for mayor in 2017.”

“I will tell you something — the last thing we need is Mayor de Blasio in Washington,” she continued. “He created such a mess in our city, and we don’t want to bring those policies to the federal level. But I need everyone’s help to stop this guy from coming to Congress.”

