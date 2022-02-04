MSNBC’s Wallace: RNC Censure Put in Writing that Republicans Are ‘Party of the Insurrection’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) put in writing that the Republican Party has become “the party of the insurrection.”

Wallace said, “Steve, I can see the dogs in the background. If they’ll let us borrow you, I want to bring you in on this. It is not a split-screen. It is one screen. It’s the Republican Party … The language of the censure of Cheney and Kinzinger is so noteworthy — it is where we started today because, again, it is all in writing. We are the party of the insurrection. We are the party of the lie about the insurrection. It’s not a lie being told by the left. It’s not a lie being told by the media. Ted Cruz called it a domestic terrorist attack. So just talk about the rewriting of history.”

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said, “This is a moment of, another moment of revelation of the Republican Party as an institution through its elected leaders revealing what it’s become. What it has become is an autocratic vehicle to advance an autocratic agenda that is controlled by Donald Trump in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN