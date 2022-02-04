Steve Schmidt: ‘Stalinesque’ GOP Attempting to End the American Experiment

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican National Committee’s censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shows the “Stalinesque” Republican Party has become an autocratic movement with the sole purpose of grabbing political power “at the cost of ending the American experiment.”

Schmidt said, “This is a moment of, another moment of revelation of the Republican Party as an institution through its elected leaders revealing what it’s become. What it has become is an autocratic vehicle to advance an autocratic agenda that is controlled by Donald Trump in this country. There’s a couple of remarkable aspects to it.”

He continued, “Is it fair to call this Stalinesque in its rhetoric? Currently, it is. Is it gaslighting on an epic scale? Surely it is. Is it a denunciation of the truth? Definitely. Is it aimed to be a warning that disobedience, that dissent in this movement — this project for the purposes of taking political power in America, including at the cost of ending the American experiment — there is to be no disobedience within that movement, and that’s a message and a warning to dissenters out there.”

Schmidt added, “When we look at all of this in its totality, it’s staring us in the face. We have an autocratic movement that is headed by a former president of the United States that’s completely consumed one of the two political parties that’s abandoned any pretext of fidelity to the American experiment.”

