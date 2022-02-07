Buttigieg on Build Back Better Being Pronounced ‘Dead’: We Can Do Something ‘Big’ with a New Name

Monday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) maintaining that President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda was dead.

Buttigieg told CNN’s “At This Hour” that the Biden administration can still do something “big” for the American people, although it would likely have a different name or vehicle.

“I want to ask you — Senator Joe Manchin he said on CNN very clearly yesterday that on the Build Back Better bill, that bill will no longer exist, is how he put it. You have been very outspoken, and you’ve called the outlines of this package good policy that has to get done. How much harder did that just become with Joe Manchin making clear that the negotiation is dead?” host Kate Bolduan asked.

“Well, look, we’re continuing to work to make sure that we put together the best, strongest policy that can get 50 votes in the Senate, and I believe that we can do something big here,” Buttigieg replied.

“You do still?” Bolduan asked. “Even with that?”

“Absolutely, yeah,” Buttigieg said. “Look, we don’t know exactly what the name of it will be, what the vehicle will be, or what all of the pieces will be, but we know that we’ve got to do something to lower costs for Americans, especially when you look at the continued concerns we have around inflation.”

