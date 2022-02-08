Elie Mystal: Conservative SCOTUS Is Allowing ‘Racism’ to Continue — ‘This Is Jim Crow’

MSNBC regular and The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Tuesday on “The ReidOut” that the Supreme Court allowing Alabama’s new Republican-backed map of U.S. congressional districts is the continuation of “racism.”

Mystal said, “This is no longer like Jim Crow. This is Jim Crow. This is what the court did back during the Jim Crow Era.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, all the court has to do, all the Supreme Court has to do is to enforce the 15th Amendment and apply it against the states. We’ve had laws before. We had the Civil Rights Act of 1870, which made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race and voting. Did it matter? No, not when conservatives control the court. We had a law, the Civil Rights Act of 1875, that made it illegal to discriminate against people in public accommodations. Did it matter? No, not when you let conservatives control the Supreme Court.”

Mystal added, “So as long as you let conservatives control the third branch of government, nothing stops, nothing happens, only the racism is allowed to continue. That’s what Brett Kavanaugh did. That’s what Neil Gorsuch did and the other rest of the five of them. And don’t give any credit to your boy John Roberts because while he sided with the liberals on the procedural issue, he made it pretty clear when it comes up on the merits, he is also going to allow the racist Alabama maps to go through. I can’t help you if you don’t — black people can’t help you. Black people can’t save this country from the Trumpers if you don’t let us. The only way you can let us is by stopping conservative control of the Supreme Court.”

