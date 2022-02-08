FNC’s Benson: Biden Won’t Investigate Blue States for School Mask Policies Like He Did with Red States, It’s ‘Politicized Science’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” host Guy Benson rhetorically wondered if the Biden administration would launch civil rights investigations into blue states that have recently lifted their mask mandates in schools like the Biden administration launched investigations into Republican states over their school mask mandate policies in August of 2021.

Benson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 38:00] “I had forgotten about this, but I saw it on Twitter today, a guy who goes by @politicalmath on Twitter posted a link to a story about a little flare-up in the child masking COVID wars from the beginning of this academic year, August of this academic — current academic year, where a number of Republican states had said they were not going to force kids to wear masks in schools. The Education Department, the Biden administration launched civil rights investigations into these states to see if the civil rights of these kids were being violated by these Republican governors. Are we going to get those civil rights probes from Biden into New Jersey and Delaware and Oregon and Connecticut? Oh, I don’t think so. It was a rhetorical question. Politicized science all the way down.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett