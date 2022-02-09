Durbin: GOP ‘Shouldn’t Be Censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger’

Wednesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) castigated the GOP for passing a formal resolution to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for their “efforts to destroy President Trump.”

Cheney and Kinzinger both voted to impeach Trump after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Durbin agreed with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) assessment that the riot was a “violent insurrection.” The Democrat also said the GOP “shouldn’t be censuring” the two members of Congress.

“I was heartened yesterday when Mitch McConnell spoke the obvious,” Durbin outlined. “And the obvious is the party shouldn’t be censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. And the party should knowledge the obvious, and that was an insurrectionist mob that came down on this Capitol on January 6. It was not a political discourse by any stretch.”

“Maybe it’s the indication that the Republican Party –the heart and soul of it — is starting to move ever so slightly towards sensibility,” he added. “The fact that the ship is leaving the sinking rat and that we are going to have a new party that’s going to have new values that reflect Abraham Lincoln, reflect the Republican leadership which we’ve seen over the last few decades.”

