Kasich: ‘January 6 Is One of the Darkest Moments in Our History’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the House Select Committee investigating the riot on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol was important because it is getting to the bottom of “one of the darkest moments in our history.”

Guest-host Jim Acosta said, “As you know, the top-secret designation means if those documents were released, it could cause grave damage to national security, so what’s your reaction to this report? Can you imagine removing top-secret documents from the White House?”

Kasich said, “When you talk about top-secret information, there were times I had to deal with it being on the Armed Services Committee. It is a very, very serious matter. Anytime it involved top secret information, there was an investigation to find out what exactly happened.”

Acosta said, “Does there need to be prosecution?”

Kasich said, “First of all, this is reports. I don’t know Maggie Haberman, but she’s clearly a good reporter, but it is just a report. So you have to get to the bottom of it. Look, following Trump all these years the way he did real estate and taxes, there’s no surprise here.”

He added, “That’s why the January 6 committee is so important, regardless of what some the Republicans say, that it is a partisan exercise, you have to get to the bottom of this. January 6 is one of the darkest moments in our history.”

