Kinzinger: January 6 Probe Fully Expects We’ll Hear from Rudy Giuliani

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, fully excepted former President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani will testify.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: When it comes to what your party stands for. You are on that Jan. 6th committee, as we mentioned, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, former attorney, is apparently speaking to the committee in some form. Is he being cooperative at this point? What can you tell us about that?

KINZINGER: Well, what I can tell you is he’s been subpoenaed, our expectation is he is going to cooperate because that’s the law, that’s the requirement, same as if somebody subpoenaed to court. There may be some changes and dates and moments here as, you know, lawyers do their back and forth. But we fully expect that in accordance with the law. We’ll hear from Rudy. But look, regardless of when we hear from Rudy or how long that interview is, we’re getting a lot of information and we’re looking forward to wrapping this up at some point when that is right, showing it to the American people, but not rushing it, not hurrying this. We want everybody to have the full story. That’s what’s important. I have a new son. I want to make sure that in five and 10 years, when he’s learning about this and history class, he gets the full answer and not some conspiracy garbage that we hear out there every day.

BRENNAN: Is the plan still to begin those public hearings in the spring?

KINZINGER: I think spring or summer and in that timeframe is the hope, basically we’ll will want to be able to- to take this information and present it to the American people, not just in a report which is going to be essential, but in people, in faces and in stories.