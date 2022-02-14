Blackburn: Hillary 2016 Campaign ‘the Ones that Have Ties to Russia, not Donald Trump’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Next Revolution” Sunday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to revelations that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a contractor to spy on her opponent Donald Trump during his bid.

According to the Tennessee Republican, the revelations showed Clinton, not Trump, with ties to Russia.

She also called on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to step down from his post.

Partial transcript as follows:

BLACKBURN: Steve, what we have to realize this shows just how desperate they were to win and how furious they were when they lost.

I think it’s also important to remember that the Donald Trump for President campaign was headquartered at Trump Tower. So, what they’re doing is infiltrating the servers and getting that information, spying on that campaign during the campaign, and then moving it forward to the White House.

Now, those of us — I served as Vice Chairman of President Trump’s transition, and when you think about this, think about all the individuals whose information got swept up in into this and I have previously written D.O.J. to say once I surveilled, I’ve never gotten an answer, but it just shows you the extent to which they were willing to go to throw justice out the window, and spy because they were desperate.

They could not win this on their own. They desperately wanted a third term of Barack Obama. They were not going to get it. They couldn’t accept that Hillary lost, they still can’t accept that Hillary Clinton lost that race in 2016.

So then you see how they tried to carry this out? They’re the ones that have ties to Russia, not Donald Trump.

HILTON: Exactly, and then they carried it forward to the White House. Just a quick follow-up on Jake Sullivan, do you — look, he is now the National Security Adviser, and he was up to his neck in all of this.

According to some of the reports I read today, you know, he was the mastermind. He was the one organizing it and then reporting on it and sort of claiming he discovered all of this stuff.

How can anyone have any competence in him in such a senior post? Do you agree with me that Jake Sullivan should step down?

BLACKBURN: Oh, yes, he should step down. And now that they have Michael Sussmann and you see the amount of detail from these filings that they have about, through, and regarding Michael Sussmann and the individuals involved in this.

So Marc Elias is involved. You’ve got Jake Solomon. Jake Sullivan ought not to be speaking on behalf of the United States of America because you see what these ties are, and you go back and you look at the tweets that he had during this period of time, and you can begin to see the thread and the story that they were weaving and just making it up.

HILTON: Yes.

BLACKBURN: Just making it up as they went along.