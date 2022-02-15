Whoopi Goldberg: Since Trump, America Is ‘Tipping Towards’ a Taliban Mentality

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that since the presidency of Donald Trump, America has been “tipping towards the way the Taliban deals with stuff.”

Goldberg said, “I got to say, you know, I told you all this when you-know-who got elected. Remember I said it feels like we could be tipping towards the way the Taliban deals with stuff. Do you remember what you said to me? ‘I would not go that far. This is America.’ And I believe — I know people don’t understand it, but I also believe that we are much stronger than people realize, certainly much stronger than the Republicans realize. Because every bad move that you-know-who made, the Constitution said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t do that.’ So, it is always going to be a challenge.”

She continued, “It’s always going to be a challenge. That’s because we, those of us of a certain age, kind of thought we were handing off doing the right thing to the next generation, forgetting that we have to stay vigilant. This is — you know, people coming for democracy do not rest and people trying to arrest our rights.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Voting rights in particular.”

Goldberg added, “Those people don’t rest. They are always up there trying to get stuff, our abortion rights, all these women’s rights we have.”

She concluded, “When people say you’re woke, I say I was never asleep. You cannot sleep.”

