Cruz: If Durham Filing True, ‘It’s a Lot Bigger Than Watergate’ — People Need to Go to Jail

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that if special counsel John Durham’s allegations in his recent legal filings were true, it is worse the Nixon-era Watergate scandal.

Cruz said, “We have to see what the facts are, the allegations, what he filed in federal court, is deeply concerning. What he alleged as a federal prosecutor, a special prosecutor, is that a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton campaign conspired with a big tech executive to monitor and spy on Donald Trump, to spy on him at his home, to spy on him at his office, and indeed they were spying on the White House itself. They were spying on a sitting president.”

He added, “You and I both remember when President Trump said the Democrats are spying on me. The corporate media collectively laughed at him. They mocked him. They said what a ridiculous claim for him to make. Well, what special counsel Durham is alleging is true. What Donald Trump said was absolutely right. To the extent Hillary Clinton is complicit with this, her campaign is complicit with it, or lawyers are complicit with it, big tech is complicit with it. If this is true, it’s a lot bigger than Watergate. That was a bungled, third-rate burglary. It was wrong, people to jail for Watergate, and people need to go to jail for this if these allegations are true.”

