GOP Sen. Thune: Biden Energy Policy Meant to Push People Out of ‘Fuel-Based Vehicles’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) argued that President Joe Biden and his administration intended to “push people out of” fuel-based vehicles with their energy policy.

Thune told host John Catsimatidis that Democrats want to be more “eco-friendly,” so they have decided to push people toward electric vehicles.

“I think honestly, that’s part of the strategy,” Thune outlined. “I think it’s to push people out of, you know, fuel-based vehicles. But you are absolutely going to crush the economy and a lot of middle-income families, many of whom are not going to be able to convert to [electric vehicles].”

“The requirements that we’re going to have to meet in this country for the foreseeable future are going to have to be met with fuel oil, which we have an abundance of in this country, but because of policies that are out of whack relative to what the real economy is dictating, [is] not being developed,” he added. “It’s unfortunate and sad that the United States of America is going to hat-in-hand to countries in the Middle East like the Saudis asking them to produce more energy so that we can fuel our economy here in the United States when we can do it on our own.”

Thune also slammed Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and instead “support” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“The notion that the United States of America would shut down an American pipeline and yet … support one that Putin is using to keep his economy going … the irony of that and the absolute hypocrisy of that you can’t even fathom,” he concluded.

