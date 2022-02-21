Behar: Presidents’ Day Should Not Include ‘Losers Like Trump and Nixon’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Presidents’ Day should not honor “losers” like former presidents Donald Trump and Richard Nixon.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Today is Presidents’ Day, but not everybody is on board with it. There’s an op-ed calling to take it off the calendar, claiming that most people aren’t even sure what they’re celebrating. It used to honor Presidents Washington and Lincoln, but it expanded to all presidents depending on what state you’re in.”

Behar said, “I think it’s a good day to buy a mattress, and also maybe toiletries now that we have the president that —”

Co-host Sunny Hostin interjected, “That flushes documents.”

Behar continued, “That would be like ‘Oh, it’s Donald Trump day, let’s buy a toilet.'”

Hostin added, “I like that.”

Behar said, “Why do we include some of these losers like Trump and Nixon, for example, or this guy Johnson who came after Lincoln?”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “My presidents’ day includes George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. April Fool’s Day will be for Trump.”

Behar said, “Maybe it’s who’s on Mt. Rushmore, just that batch.”

Navarro said, “We have 11 federal holidays, and you can say this for about any of them, whether it’s Memorial Day or Presidents Day, a lot of people forget the real meaning and the real celebration of it. I think in a year like right now after January 6. We should be celebrating good presidents and historical presidents and the fathers of our country.”

Behar said, “But there’s a lot of controversy around the Founding Fathers because most of them owned slaves, and people are very, very mixed about that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN