Bolton: ‘Putin Was Undoubtedly Waiting for a Second Trump Term’

Tuesday, former National Security adviser John Bolton asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “was undoubtedly waiting for a second Trump term” to invade Ukraine.

According to Bolton, Putin is “getting effectively almost” the same response from the Biden administration that he expected to get from former President Donald Trump and his administration.

“[I] think Putin was undoubtedly waiting for a second Trump term, but he is getting effectively almost what he would have expected then,” Bolton said on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” “This is going to be a victory for Russia.”

Host Andrea Mitchell replied, “You think that what the Biden administration is doing, rallying the NATO allies –”

“It has failed,” Bolton interrupted. “The president says it is failed.”

“But it has not failed to rally the NATO allies,” Mitchell responded. “They have never been stronger. I was just in Munich, and I can tell you there was no space between the allies.”

“There’s plenty of space,” Bolton replied.

Bolton added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to block the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline “is only a paper maneuver that will last a couple months.”

“We’ll see how long that lasts,” he concluded.

