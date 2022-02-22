Cotton: Biden Spent a Day Debating if an Invasion Was an Invasion, Then Did ‘Quarter-Measure’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden’s actions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are “a quarter-measure,” that comes after the Biden administration spent a day debating whether to categorize Russia’s actions as an invasion.

Cotton stated, “At least it’s a step in the right direction. I wouldn’t even call it a half-measure, though. It’s probably more like a quarter-measure, sanctions on a couple of banks and some oligarchs. I’ve been calling for months now for the kind of punishing sanctions that Joe Biden and western leaders keep promising, but never revealing: permanently canceling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, not just shuffling some bureaucratic paper around its review, imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sectors, its mineral and mining sectors — the critical industries in that country — clamping down on its financial industry and its access to the international banking systems. These are kind of sanctions that are called for now, not these quarter measures that were just announced or that Berlin announced earlier today about Nord Stream 2. I mean, unfortunately, the administration spent the first 24 hours debating whether to even call this invasion an invasion, and the president took 80 minutes to come out for his own press conference, which doesn’t exactly project confidence and certainty and resolution to the people watching in Moscow.”

