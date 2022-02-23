MSNBC’s Reid: Trump, Tucker, Pompeo Are Russia’s ‘Chief Propagandists’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and FNC’s Tucker Carlson are Russia’s “chief propagandists.”

Foreign Policy analyst Clint Watts said, “We see what is going on inside Ukraine now. The next layer is really Germany, France and the U.K., the backbone of NATO. They’re the ones that have to bring a lot of these sanctions and suffer greater costs.”

He added, “Misinformation pushing into the Western European countries trying to pit people against the elected leaders. Joy, I don’t have to tell you if you watch another network, you’ll see the success here in America where those lines are scouted by former politicians and people with a very loud voice.”

Reid said, “I have to ask you about that, as well, Malcolm. We’re seeing the former United States Secretary of State. I’m sure Tuckums and Donald Trump being used by Russian state media, controlled media using Americans now as sort of their chief propagandists, your thoughts?”

MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance said, “They are aiding at a time in an attempt to dismantle a democracy as it is facing a huge threat and acting as advocates for a foreign power.”

