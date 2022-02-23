Whoopi Goldberg: Right Supports Authoritarian Putin But ‘We Can’t Even Get You to Wear a Mask’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-host Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that a majority on the right thinking that President Vladimir Putin was a strong leader contradicted not wanting the U.S. government to require wearing a mask as part of COVID restrictions.

Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, Tucker Carlson said, “Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?… Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that. So why does permanent Washington hate him so much?”

Behar said, “Does he inject bleach? I don’t think he does that either.”

Goldberg said, “Well, I’m not surprised that they really love the idea of this because it kind of sounds like, you know, they’re admiring a guy who rigs elections and is a sort of macho leader and —”

Behar interjected, “Has rampant human rights violations.”

Goldberg added, “They are not good to LGBTQ people or people of any color, and it sounds kind of like this is what they would like to bond with.”

Behar said, “Sixty-two percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said that Putin is a stronger leader than Biden. If you are a dictator and you tell your people, ‘We’re doing this,’ and that they jump to it, then you’re a stronger leader.”

Goldberg said, “We can’t even get you to wear a mask. What are you talking about?”

