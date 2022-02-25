Sheila Jackson Lee: ‘We Can Actually Write Legislation to Penalize’ Oil Companies Who Gouge During Ukraine Invasion

Thursday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) told MSNBC host Joy Reid there were options for the federal government to prevent what Reid deemed to be “further price-gouging” by oil companies, which she suggested was really to blame for rising gas prices, not inflation.

Jackson Lee urged Biden to use the “his bully pulpit” but also said legislation was an option to “penalize” oil companies for alleged price-gouging.

“Well, we can do it together with the executive,” she said. “First of all, we already know that the price of oil per barrel is now upwards of $100. It probably will go up. The American people are going to feel the basic impact. But I think the president can use his bully pulpit. And, yes, we can actually write legislation to penalize those who would gouge. That has happened in times of hurricanes. It was happening in the pandemic if you realize it.”

“And we did bring it to a swift close if I might use that terminology,” Jackson Lee continued. “And I will just say that that would be a dastardly thing to do. And we would stand with the president. I’d hope we would move legislation very, very quickly because, on top of the present inflation, it would be enormously burdensome to the American people. I do want the American people to know that if this war continues, there will be an impact even on basic goods and services. But we need to be able to protect them as well.”

