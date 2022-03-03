ABC’s Hostin: Tucker Carlson Asking For Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT Score ‘Racist Dog Whistle’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that FNC host Tucker Carlson’s call on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to reveal her law school entrance exam score was a “racist dog whistle.”

Wednesday on his show Carlson said, “It might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Well, how did she do on the LSAT? Why wouldn’t you tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she is a once in a generation legal talent, the next learned hand?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Well, funny, you didn’t ask Amy Coney Barrett that. You didn’t ask that for that with Kavanaugh. So, I hate to tell you this, Tucker, but this may be one of the reasons people actually think you are racist.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Didn’t he pay someone to take the SATs? Allegedly.”

Hostin said, “This was just a racist dog whistle to his viewers and his fans. It’s something that I think black women —it happens to black women all the time, right? Your credentials are questioned … Your qualifications are never good enough.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “What Tucker is doing is more nefarious. It’s not just the unequal ask of show us your LSATs. It’s just the fact she’s a person of color that she may be an affirmative action thing.”

Hostin added, “Dog whistle.”

Behar said, “They questioned Obama too. It’s racism.”

Goldberg. “That’s what I said. This is why people may think that you are a racist, Tucker.”

