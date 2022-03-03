Carlson: How Did Ketanji Brown Jackson Do on the LSAT?

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson called on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to reveal her law school entrance exam score.

According to Carlson, the revelation would reveal her qualifications.

“So is Ketanji Brown Jackson — a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing — one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” he said. “We certainly hope so. Biden is right. Appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties. So, it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. Well, how did she do on the LSAT? Why wouldn’t you tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she is a once in a generation legal talent, the next learned hand?”

“It would seem like Americans in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that,” Carlson added. “And that was just one of many things that Joe Biden left unsaid last night. He alluded, for example, to rising crime, but not his role in it. He claimed instead that it is gun companies, not prosecutors funded by George Soros, not the celebrity funds that bail out murderers that have made this country more dangerous.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor