Russian FM Sergey Lavrov: Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘a Neo-Nazi President’

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s first Jewish president, as “a neo-nazi.”

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lavrov declared that Zelensky was operating a “neo-Nazi regime” and that “real killers are siding” with Ukraine — a nod at a previous interview between host George Stephanopoulos and President Joe Biden in which Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer.”

“Please visit our website, the website of our ministry, and you will be able to get a detailed description of what the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime is now doing,” Lavrov stated. “You like the word killer. You know, real killers are siding with the Kyiv regime.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “Do you believe that President Zelensky, the first Jewish president of Ukraine, whose family were killed in the Holocaust, is a Nazi?”

“I think that the Nazis and neo-Nazis manipulate,” Lavrov replied. “Otherwise, it is hard to account for how President Zelensky can preside … over a society where neo-Nazis make strife. They make marches and torch processions, and for those torch processions, President Zelensky allocates his personal guards from his company, and they train constantly, studying acts of sabotage and warfare in urban areas. And that is all happening under President Zelensky.”

Lavrov went on to argue that Zelensky banned the Russian language from his schools.

“How can not a neo-Nazi president support laws banning the Russian language at school, which is horrible?” he asked.

