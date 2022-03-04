Carville on Ukraine Invasion: Biden Was ‘Born to Be President at this Moment’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden was born to be president in this moment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Melber said, “The State of the Union is the night where people trying to watch other programs are forced to watch a president, and you see an eight-point bump.”

Carville said, “I think people were just involved because obviously, the situation in Ukraine. I think a lot of people want this president to succeed. He’s gotten nothing but praise for the way he handled this. I’ve seen remarkable low criticism.”

He added, “So I mean, I think he was kind of almost experiencing like he was kind of born to be president at this moment. I hope that’s the case, and I think he’s done a good job so far, I really do.”

He added, “The foreign policy stuff, gas prices, and as this recovery is impressive. You know, in 1994, the economy in the United States was actually getting pretty good, and if you recall, we got slaughtered. By 1996, we were running on the economy. So if we just keep up these powerful numbers, it will start affecting the way that people look at it. If you see a lot of upside because they say, ‘Well, I’m not satisfied with the country but happy the way I am.’ So that tells you that there’s potential slack in this rope. So far, seeing these job numbers and what we see in the confidence that this president’s displaying — it’s a real crisis, I mean really bad stuff, I worked in Ukraine, many times — it’s encouraging. I think those numbers have really have potential for upside. I hope they do.”

