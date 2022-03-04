Labor Sec’y Walsh: ‘Have to Transition Into Clean Energy’ But It ‘Can Be Painful’ and Will Take Time

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that “we have to transition into clean energy” at some point and that we’re in the process of making the transition. Walsh also stated that making the transition “can be painful in some sectors and some fields,” and isn’t going to happen instantaneously.

Walsh stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “Well, certainly, we have to continue to work on our energy plan, is what we have to do, and we have to continue to work on clean energy, we need to work on platforms for clean energy. The president, certainly — it’s not going to happen overnight. But in the infrastructure bill, we put in there about creating opportunities for electric charging stations. We’re working to increase our productivity in charging in electric vehicles moving in this country, we’re moving in that direction. Yeah, it’s not going to happen tomorrow, but we are definitely heading in that direction. And at some point, we have to transition, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. It can be painful in some sectors and some fields, but we have to transition into clean energy.”

