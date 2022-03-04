Walensky on DeSantis: ‘Those Students Should Have Been Comfortable’ Masking, It’s ‘Their Choice’

During a portion of an interview with NBC on Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for telling a group of students that them wearing masks was theater.

At an event on Wednesday, DeSantis told a group of students, “You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.”

Walensky stated, “So, those students should have been comfortable wearing a mask” and that doing so is “absolutely their choice.”

I asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky today about now-viral moment of Gov DeSantis scolding students wearing masks: “Those students should have been comfortable wearing a mask if it makes them more comfortable…It’s absolutely their choice.” @Miguelnbc has more @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/aOGEw714qe — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) March 3, 2022

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett