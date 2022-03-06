Nikki Haley: ‘Not in Favor of a No-Fly Zone’ over Ukraine Right Now

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she is “not in favor of a no-fly zone” over Ukraine at this point in the Russian invasion.

Host Chuck Todd said, “You sound like somebody, then, that would be in favor of a no-fly zone over Ukraine right now. If Putin is what you describe him as I guess what guardrails should we be putting on the NATO alliance right now.”

Haley said, “I’m not in favor of a no-fly zone right now. What I am this favor of is the Biden administration stepping up and doing the things that will matter. We know that the one thing that punches Putin in the gut is to hit his energy sector. There is no reason we should be taking money from an enemy. We should go ahead and sanction all of those energy companies right now. We should remove him from the international banking system.”

She added, “We should be making sure that we’re moving forward on giving them the missiles they need. They have said that they don’t have what they need. They need Javelins, they need Stingers, they need anti-air and anti-tank missiles to be able to do this. We’ve got to give it to them. We should have done all this before Putin did his first move. We were late to the game. We’re still late to the game. It’s not too late now. But we’ve got to get on the ball.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN