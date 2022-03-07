Dem Rep. Gallego: ‘Russia Already Lost This’ — They Will Never Be Able to Hold Ukraine

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believed Russia has already lost its war with Ukraine.

Gallego said, “I don’t think Russia can actually withstand this much longer. They basically have expended some of their best forces already. They’re now going to have to follow up with some type of reserve force in a country that sounds like, you know, is pretty divided on this. They’re going to be using very untrained conscripts which are meeting the meat grinder of very well-trained Ukraine special forces and Ukraine military forces. That plus if we stick with our sanctions and all stick together, I do think we’ll be able to make Russia buck and will pull out within a couple of months.”

He added, “Let’s be clear, Russia already lost this. They cannot fully occupy. They will never be able to hold Ukraine. There is no political puppet they could put in place that the Ukraine public will actually accept without the Russians fully being in there. In a country of that size of Ukraine with a population that is determined and now is aggrieved because of the attacks on civilian population, they’re not going to just sit aside. So there will be a very dangerous and long insurgency. It’s going to drain Russia of their manpower and their money. In the long run, if we stick together, they will be able to push out Russia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN