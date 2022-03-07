Ukraine Parliament Member Goncharenko: ‘Go F*ck Yourself,’ Putin

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Ukraine’s parliament member Alexey Goncharenko said Monday on NewsMax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance” that his country will not surrender to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Goncharenko said, “I want to say some bad words. Blank you, Putin, you know? I don’t know how to say this is–not to offend your viewers. I just want to say to Putin what our soldiers told to his Russian military ship. I’m sorry, go fuck yourself with all this story.”

He continued, “We understand this tactic just to cut piece by piece of Ukraine then. In half a year, he will start another war and say, ‘I want another part of Ukraine, then another part of Ukraine. We will never accept this. This is our territory. Crimea is Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine, and he’s the aggressor, and he cannot demand from us anything. To say the truth, We are winning the war, and we are not going to surrender in any way.”

Goncharenko added, “We’re not going to limit our army because we understand absolutely clear that’s what is standing between us Ukrainians, and our death is just our army. Without our army, they just kill us, all of us, making the genocide against us, our children and women. So we will never accept such terms. That’s not a term. That’s a demand of capitulation and surrender. So my answer is like I told you.”

