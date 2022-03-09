Stephanie Grisham: ‘I Hope’ Donald Trump Is Charged for January 6

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she hopes former President Donald Trump gets charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

When asked about her whereabouts on January 6, Grisham said, “I was at home sitting in my bedroom because of COVID, The East Wing wasn’t — nobody was coming in. I had a really bad feeling that day and as soon as it started. Of course, I sent Mrs. Trump a text and said, you know, I think you should tweet out that protest is the right of every American, but you’ve got to be peaceful. You’ve got to stop the violence. She had done that before. She had been the voice of reason before, and she just said no. She was upstairs taking pictures of the new carpet she had gotten. I had been trying to resign for a few months, and she would talk me out of it and that day, just said no, and I resigned.”

She added, “As you guys know, I did testify with the January 6 Committee, and I agree with you. I think that it’s going to go up.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Is it going to go up to Trump.”

Grisham said, “I hope so.”

Behar said, “I know we all hope so. But do you think it’ll happen?”

Grisham said, “I don’t know. He seems to get away with everything. I don’t know.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN