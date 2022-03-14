GOP Rep. Mast: ‘There Is Dissension’ in Biden Administration over Sending Ukraine Fighter Jets

During a Monday panel “Fox & Friends” discussion about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) pointed out there was “dissension” in the Biden administration about whether or not to transfer Polish fighter jets to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russia.

Mast, an Army combat veteran, argued the administration doesn’t “seem to understand” the “ladders of escalation that we have when it comes to warfare.”

“We know that there is dissension among those in the administration about those that think we should be sending jets, those that think we shouldn’t be,” Mast outlined. “If Ukrainian leaders and their military leaders have a plan of attack that they want to execute, we need to allow them to execute, support them in executing that, and then make one other observation about whether we will or will not send jets.”

He continued, “Under no ladder of escalation with any country does it go from OK, we’re selling somebody military hardware or jets to nuclear war. Russia sells weapons to Iran; Iran attacks the United States of America on various occasions. We don’t immediately jump to nuclear war or even conventional war with Iran. This idea that the Pentagon is putting forward that they are so frightened of any level of escalation, I think it shows that they don’t seem to understand the history or the properties of the ladders of escalation that we have when it comes to warfare.”

