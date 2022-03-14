MSNBC’s Nance: FNC’s Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard Russian ‘Collaborators’ Deliberately Undermining U.S.

MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that FNC’s Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) were Russian “collaborators,” adding that they were “deliberately working to undermine the American structure.”

Nance said, “Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Tulsi Gabbard, I think somewhere along the line, they don’t believe this, but they think that it’s in their interest to say these things. For Tucker Carlson, it’s pretty clear anything that helps Donald Trump out, whether it means turning against the United States, collaborating with another country’s propaganda machine, so long as it gets him the adoration of MAGA world he will do it.”

Nance added, “I don’t know if he really loves Vladimir Putin, but I have to clarify one thing. These people are not useful idiots. They are beyond useful idiots. Useful idiots don’t know as a term of art in the intelligence world. I don’t really know what they’re doing. They’re just stupid. These people are almost collaborators to a certain extent. They do know what they’re doing. I would call them an asset, especially Tucker Carlson. Tulsi Gabbard, she’s just a moron. But for these people to come up there, we are now seeing a turn that I never thought I’d see my life, Fifth Columnist, people who are deliberately working to undermine the American structure.”

