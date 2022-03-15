Graham: Would Support ‘No-Fly Zone’ over Ukraine if Chemical Weapons Used

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared he could be in favor of a so-called “no-fly zone” over the skies of Ukraine if Russia uses chemical weapons.

“I do not want any American boots on the ground in the Ukraine,” he said. “I don’t want a no-fly zone, but if there’s the use of chemical weapons by Putin against the Ukrainian people, I would support a no-fly zone because that would be breaking every war crime rule in the book.”

“And the ban on chemical weapons would be nothing if we didn’t act with a no-fly zone,” Graham added. “But right now, no boots on the ground, no-fly zone.”

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator also addressed China’s role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“China — China is trying to bail out Putin. If Putin loses, China loses,” he continued. “So, to the Biden administration, don’t make the same mistake with China you did Russia. If you believe the Chinese are going to help Putin survive by providing military equipment, economic assistance — by the way, they backfill the credit card problem that happened when MasterCard and Visa pulled out of Russia. China’s credit card system took over.

“Put on the table for China to read the sanctions that will come your way if you help Putin,” Graham said. “I will help you as a Republican, Mr. President, President Biden if you will write down sanctions — secondary sanctions against China, what will happen to the Chinese economy if they bail out this war criminal Putin. I will be your best ally in the United States Senate. Write it down now so China can read it because nobody believes you unless you write it down.”

