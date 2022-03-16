Cotton: ‘We’re Still Importing Russian Oil’ Due to Wind-Down Period in Ban

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized President Joe Biden for engaging in late, half-measures to combat Russian aggression and said that because of the wind-down period in the Russian oil import ban, the U.S. is still importing oil from Russia.

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “What he could do is just stop engaging in half-measures that are a day late and a dollar short. You know, last week, Laura, for instance, he came out and gave a very chesty speech about how we were going to ban the import of oil into America from Russia. We’re still importing Russian oil. They had a month-and-a-half-long wind-down period of that. So, we’re still sending, on average, more than 20 million dollars a day to Russia’s war machine.”

He continued, “This goes back for months, though, Laura. You have had President Biden, who’s continually been a day late and a dollar short, whether he was dragged along by the bravery and the courage that the Ukrainian army has displayed or by members of Congress, and frankly by members of Congress in both parties in many cases. I mean, just look today, they announced the transfer of $800 million of weapons to Ukraine, that’s welcome. It should’ve been done a month ago or two months ago and it’s still just a fraction of what Congress proposed last week.”

