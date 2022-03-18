Ana Navarro: Hawley Doesn’t Have ‘Moral Standing to Be Talking About the Constitution’

Ana Navarro told her co-host Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) should not question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications for the Supreme Court because he does not have the “moral standing” to do so.

Goldberg said, “What’s crazy is the Republicans like Josh Hawley are already trying to derail her path to the bench, claiming that there’s past cases that show she let sex offenders off too easy, and he takes issue with the fact that she defended Guantanamo detainees, which is the law.”

Navarro said, “Literally.”

Goldberg said, “It is literally the law. If you are detained, we must provide you with a lawyer to make sure you’re not being railroaded. That’s the law. All you got to do is look it up.”

Navarro said, “Let me remind people who Josh Hawley is. Josh Hawley is the guy who was, you know, promoting the big lie, who was one of the promoters of the insurrection that happened on January 6. So I don’t think he’s got much of a moral standing to be talking about the Constitution, frankly, because if you can’t defend democracy, and you can’t defend election results, you really don’t have much moral standing.”

