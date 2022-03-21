Booker on Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘She’s Like Jackie Robinson’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that at the Senate hearing today for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, he “felt the emotion flowing through me from ancestors and generations that made this day possible.”

Booker said, “I was overwhelmed. As soon as she began, I felt the emotion flowing through me from ancestors and generations that made this day possible. I know there is a lot of normal politics going back and forth, but I had to call stop for a second. This is a great day in our country. I just think that she’s going to shine throughout these hearings because she’s an exceptional human being one. She is imminently qualified, two. I sat with her. She has got grit and grace. I think she’s going to show America the power of her character this week.”

He added, “The reality is Joe Biden did what Ronald Reagan did by saying hey, look, we have been excluding large percentages of our population, if not the majority, it’s about time we reach deep into the well of quality and genius and talent and create credentials for black women and show she’s like Jackie Robinson, probably overqualified to be in the National Baseball League but he came forward and showed us what the full talent and array of American potential is.”

