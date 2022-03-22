Alaska Gov. Dunleavy: Biden Can’t Say He’s Not Blocking Energy When We’ve Had to Sue to Drill

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) responded to the White House claiming it hasn’t blocked energy production by stating that his state has had to sue the Biden administration to increase oil production.

Dunleavy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claiming that energy companies aren’t taking advantage of opportunities to drill and the federal government isn’t blocking energy exploration by saying, [relevant exchange begins around 1:08:45] “[W]hen you shut down the Keystone pipeline, when our oil plays are either being shut down by federal judges or slowboated by the very agencies that the Biden administration oversees, that kind of rings hollow. If you want to — if you really want to drive down the cost of energy, if you really want to save the environment, if you want to really ensure that we have national security — we take care of our national security, and Brian, just as importantly, if you truly believe in a new, green future of renewables, you can’t just turn off the spigots of oil and gas and expect the renewable age to magically appear. You’ve got to have a transition, and that means oil and gas. And you’ve got to have enough oil and gas to meet the demands of us and our allies so that we don’t get ourselves in another position like we see with the Ukraine and Russian war that’s happening.”

He continued, “So, her arguments — trust me, from — coming from an oil state, her arguments do ring hollow. Because we’re in several lawsuits against this government — this federal government to get oil production going.”

