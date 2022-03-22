Coons Rips GOP Colleagues for ‘Baseless,’ ‘Outlandish’ Attacks Against Judge Jackson

Tuesday ahead of the second round of U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, criticized his GOP colleagues for their “baseless” and “outlandish” attacks on the nominee.

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Coons praised Jackson for maintaining her composure and suggested she would “make quick work of dismissing” the “unfounded” accusations against her record.

“Yesterday, Judge Jackson maintained her composure as a whole range of senators made opening statements,” Coons outlined. “Some of them, like mine, were laying out what I believe to be her remarkable, impeccable credentials, her record, her character and her values. Others made a wide range of attacks that were, I think, baseless, two-dimensional caricatures of Judge Jackson.”

“Today, she will get to respond,” he added. “Senators will be questioning her in 30-minute rounds, and she will be able to answer. And I think she will make quick work of dismissing some of the more outlandish and unfounded suggestions or accusations made by a few of my colleagues. Overall, the tone and tenor yesterday was positive. Very few Republican senators questioned or criticized her actual credentials or record because they are outstanding.”

