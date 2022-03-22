Kirby: We Still Want to Pursue Iran Nuke Deal Despite Russian ‘War Crimes’ – Russia’s Not Leading the Talks

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that “relations with Russia are not at a premium” and shouldn’t be due to their actions in Ukraine and “war crimes” in Ukraine, but the U.S. still wants “to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran” and it’s not as though the nuclear deal talks are “being led by Russia.”

Kirby said, “I mean, we, obviously, still want to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran and the United States is very much involved in that discussion, Brian. It’s not like it’s being led by Russia.”

He added, “We are involved in these talks. We want to see a deal. We think that’s the best outcome here, for Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons. Look, Brian, Russia is the aggressor here. And I think we have seen — here at the Pentagon, we’re certainly seeing clear evidence that the Russian military is conducting war crimes. We think it’s important for the investigative process to continue. We’re going to contribute to that. But, obviously, relations with Russia are not at a premium, nor should they be, given the unprovoked and illegal aggression that Russia has put on the people of Ukraine.”

