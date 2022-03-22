W.H. Nomination Adviser Jones on ‘Antiracist Baby’ Questions: No Parent Has Complained to Jackson about Any Book

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” White House Nomination Adviser for Legislative Affairs Doug Jones, who is helping guide Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination through the Senate confirmation process, reacted to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioning Jackson on whether she agrees with the beliefs in Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” by stating that there “has not been a single parent” at the Georgetown Day School “that has come to her to complain” about any book.

After listening to Cruz questioning Jackson, Jones said, “[T]he school that she was a board member of that Sen. Cruz was referring to, you know, Don, that school was founded in 1945 by a group of white parents and black parents who didn’t like segregated laws and they wanted their kids to have a more diverse education. So, they created this school, to allow for school integration ten years before Brown v. Board, as opposed to so many of the private schools that popped up around this country to promote segregation and to maintain segregation. That’s what that — and she said, there was not a — has not been a single parent that has come to her to complain about any of these books, which, by the way, there’s — if you really want to check, there’s been a lot of conservative members of Congress who have sent their kids to that school.”

Jones added that it’s fair to question Jackson’s background or record, but “What’s not fair game is when you just kind of cherry-pick things out and mislead.”

