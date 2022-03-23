Blackburn: Jackson Is to Ginsburg’s Left on Gender, Won’t Oppose Court-Packing Like Ginsburg Did

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) argued that “everything is so woke” that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is to the left of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on gender because Justice Ginsburg argued that “Physical differences between men and women…are enduring” and cited a prior ruling that “the two sexes are not fungible” and that Jackson won’t state her opposition to court-packing like Ginsburg did.

Blackburn said Jackson’s answer on the definition of a woman “shows you how politicized this process has become and how the left-wing dark money groups are feeding into this to the point that everything is so woke, she will not even give me the definition of the word ‘woman.'”

Blackburn added, “I had already pointed to Justice Ginsburg’s ruling in the VMI case, and that is what — that exchange brought us in. Because Justice Ginsburg had said that there are characteristics that are ‘enduring:’ male and female. So, then we moved from that exchange into asking her if she would define the word ‘woman.’ So, John, it’s important to have that context around this. But there again, it shows you how far they have moved to the left. We can’t get an answer on court-packing from her. Justice Ginsburg was against court-packing, said that nine was the right number. So, this is all part of our doing our due diligence with a Supreme Court justice, who will have a lifetime appointment on the court. This is the one time people can find out where she stands on issues.”

Blackburn further stated that due to issues around Title IX, Title VII, and “the issues that we’re with the NCAA right now, with biological men competing against biological women, which is the point I followed with in this discussion, Sandra. This is an area where people want to know where a justice is going to stand, where our federal district and appellate judges are going to stand. Because your thoughts and values, all of that that creates your worldview, you carry that to the bench with you.”

