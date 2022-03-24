Behar: Republican Party ‘Is Appealing to a Bunch of Lunatics’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson were “appealing to a bunch of lunatics.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “The one thing we always say about Republicans is they’re good at, like, sound bites and the broken record approach of gaslighting, which is if I say it enough —”

Behar said, “Mostly lies.”

Haines said, “That’s gaslighting, dude. That’s gaslighting. They keep saying it until someone believes them. I can’t say this enough. The misdirection about her defense of child pornography, the people who offend with child pornography, it’s not true. There’s just no way around it. They’ve proven it over and over. She’s explained this to people. She falls within the guidelines. There’s nothing about her that falls light on that crime, and I can’t say that enough. What they’re doing is it’s a kind of dog-whistle to QAnon, extreme QAnon. Because anything pedophilia, child pornography, it perks their ears up, and they know, they expect these people not to read up or look into it.”

Behar said, “We have a Republican Party that is appealing to a bunch of lunatics on the right who believed in that Pizzagate baloney also.”

She added, “I mean, these are supposed to be United States Senators, and they are appealing to that fringe, that lunatic fringe.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN