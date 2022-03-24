GOP Sen. Cramer: Biden’s Statement on Chemical Weapons Sounded Like ‘Minor Incursion’ Line

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) reacted to President Joe Biden saying America’s response to Russia using chemical weapons will “depend on the nature of the use” by stating Biden’s statement is “irresponsible” and reminiscent of Biden’s earlier comments about a “minor incursion” by Russia.

Cramer said he was struck by Biden’s statement, adding, “But remember, this is the same president who said, well, it depends on whether it’s a minor incursion or not, that’ll determine how we respond. Remember, he was the vice president when Barack Obama drew a red line about chemical weapons in Syria, and then, when they crossed the red line, did nothing about it. He was the vice president when — the last time Ukraine had a problem and it had a skirmish that resulted in yielding some land, they sent blankets. This is the problem with him, is that he talks tough, but his policies are always late. Even when he’s done the right thing in this situation, it’s been late. Now, I thought, by and large, it was a pretty good news conference, up until the end, when I’m sure his entire communications team was going please don’t, please don’t, please don’t take one more question.”

He added, “It was a little bit weird. It’s very weird, and it’s irresponsible, quite honestly.”

