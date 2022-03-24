Herschel Walker: Presidential Fitness Council Firing Threat Meant to Throw Campaign ‘Off Track’

Wednesday, the Biden administration asked for the resignations of Herschel Walker, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, and Mehmet Oz, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, two Trump-appointed members, from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Walker immediately took to social media to announce he would not resign and followed up on that pledge during an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“[T]here is so much going on in this country,” he said. “I cannot believe [President Joe Biden] is going to think Herschel Walker is going to quit. Well, I don’t think he knows Herschel Walker, and he sent the letter at 10 o’clock asking me to resign, or they’re going to fire me at six. So, I said I’m not going to quit. So I reckon they’re going to fire me. But I haven’t gotten the letter that they’ve fired me yet.”

Walker speculated the notice was intended to throw him “off track” but insisted the effort would not be successful.

“Well, you know, it’s very interesting because I’m not supposed to use the council while I’m out campaigning,” Walker added. “And I never have used the council while I’ve been campaigning. And that’s what was so strange — they sent me the letter while I’m out campaigning, raising money because I’m going to win this Senate seat. And I think that’s what they thought they could do — throw me off track. But this letter is not going to do that. The way they throw me off track is they’re going to have to show me these policies they’re making right now is going to be great for Georgia and great for America.”

