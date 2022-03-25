Fauci: I Don’t Want to Take Sides on NYC Exempting Athletes and Entertainers from Vax Mandate, ‘I’m Not There on the Ground’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he doesn’t want to criticize New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) decision to exempt professional athletes and entertainers from the city’s vaccine mandate while still imposing the mandate on city workers because “I’m not there on the ground in New York. I don’t have a good feel for what the situation is. So, it really is a tough problem.”

Fauci stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “Well, you know, Neil, that’s obviously a delicate situation in New York. I really don’t want to be out there out there outguessing the mayor, who I’m sure is trying to do what’s best for the city. But he made that decision to pull back on the requirement for vaccination for certain entertainers and sports figures and some of the athletic teams. I mean, as you mentioned, there is a pushback on that, that that might be unfair to others. But I’m not there on the ground in New York. I don’t have a good feel for what the situation is. So, it really is a tough problem. So, I’d rather not–.”

Host Neil Cavuto then cut in to ask, “But just why couldn’t it be for everybody, doctor? I guess I’m saying if you’re going to not require vaccinations for athletes and entertainers, do the same for everybody else, or if you are, include the athletes and the entertainers, be consistent. What do you think?”

Fauci responded, “Well, again, Neil, I don’t want to be taking sides on that. I think that the mayor had a difficult decision to make, as you mentioned, when you introduced the topic. There’s been a lot of pushback on that. Because some are seeing it as unfair. You can understand that. But you also have to look at the mayor’s side. Again, it’s a tough call. It’s really a tough call.”

