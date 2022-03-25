Walker: ‘They’re Trying to Help Out My Opponent’ with Fitness Council Removal — ‘I’m Going to Beat Him Anyway’

Friday on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested the Biden administration was using its call for his resignation from the Sports & Fitness Council to help out his opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker said he did not believe the move would prevent him from winning.

“Right now, I’m in a tough race,” he said. “I think they’re trying to help out my opponent, which is OK because I’m going to beat him anyway. It’s sort of like, what’s good for me is not good for thee, and I think all that they’re doing. But it is OK — the bad policies that they’re doing right now. The people are sort of waking up now and know it. This administration is not doing what’s great for the state of Georgia, what’s great for this country. So, I’m OK with it.”

Walker said he had not considered legal action against the Biden administration and said despite claims his run for the U.S. Senate while holding the fitness council post violated the Hatch Act, he was not being paid in the position.

“I really haven’t,” he replied. “I’ve advocated for kids my whole life. And first of all, I’m not paid on this. That’s what’s so funny. I was not paid at all. So, I’m going to continue to advocate for kids, but I’m going to continue to go out and win the Senate seat, and maybe I can go out and do even more, and they may not be happy with that as well.”

