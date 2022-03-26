GOP Rep. Wenstrup: Biden Admin. Floating Russia Buying Iran’s Uranium While Putin Is Threatening Nuclear War

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) reacted to the Biden administration floating the prospect of Russia buying enriched uranium from Iran under a revised Iran nuclear deal by stating that the idea makes no sense when Russia is threatening nuclear war and that the Biden administration’s policy is “maximum pressure on the United States of America.”

Wenstrup said, “Look, the maximum pressure campaign under the Trump administration was the best thing for America, for American security, and actually, for peace even in that part of the world with what we were doing. Now, you have a situation where they’re saying Russia can buy enriched uranium to stop Iran. That’s the message coming from Jake Sullivan…but Putin is the one who’s threatening nuclear warfare. This doesn’t make any sense. And of course, it’s been reported that Biden would like for the United States to buy Iranian oil. This makes no sense. You know what? This whole thing is putting maximum pressure on the United States of America. But this is an attitude of this administration. … You know, the whole world is turning in on Russia and we’re sitting there working with them, actually making them stronger and us weaker.”

